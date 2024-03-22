Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Head to Head Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -183.04% -18.81% -15.21% Intel 3.11% 1.64% 0.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $79.46 million 9.79 -$145.43 million ($0.88) -4.93 Intel $54.23 billion 3.33 $1.69 billion $0.39 109.46

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Intel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Intel 4 20 5 0 2.03

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $9.82, indicating a potential upside of 127.24%. Intel has a consensus target price of $41.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.57%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Intel.

Risk & Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Intel beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

