NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $6.33 or 0.00009958 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.68 billion and approximately $577.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00083752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,854,059 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

