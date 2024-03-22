Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neonode by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neonode by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.