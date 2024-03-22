Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $8.97.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
