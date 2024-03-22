Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $585.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $568.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.40. Netflix has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $634.36. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

