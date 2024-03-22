NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond Sells 9,264 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 29,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,535. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

