Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Down 6.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.02. 689,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 376,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.