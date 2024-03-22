Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Neurogene Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
