Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGNE

Neurogene Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth about $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.