Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Nextracker Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $154,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

