NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

