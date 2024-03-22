NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Get NIKE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NKE opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.