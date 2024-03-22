NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of NKE traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.03. 23,872,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,924,534. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

