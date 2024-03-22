NIKE’s (NKE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Williams Trading

Williams Trading reiterated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

