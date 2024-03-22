NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.89. 19,447,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 57,135,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.69.

NIO Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after buying an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

