NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 23,199,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,320,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO
NIO Stock Down 2.0 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.