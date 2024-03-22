NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NN’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. NN has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NN in the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NN by 703.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

