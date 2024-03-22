NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.
About NortonLifeLock
