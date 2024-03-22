Novavax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,560,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576,803 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.