NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 6%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 362,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,194,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

