NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.

NRG Energy stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,761 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,850,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,072,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

