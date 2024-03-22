NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.50.

SMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

NYSE SMR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 66.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

