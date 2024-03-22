NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $76,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 393,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $195,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,436,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

