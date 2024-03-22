Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Oculis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Oculis

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Oculis Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.