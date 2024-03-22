Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of OCS stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
