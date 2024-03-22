Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Oculis Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also

