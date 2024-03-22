Oculis’ (OCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oculis
Oculis Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.