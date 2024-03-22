OKC Token Price Reaches $17.83 on Exchanges (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKC Token token can now be bought for about $17.83 or 0.00028148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKC Token has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT Chain is a Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos, compatible with EVM and Wasm. It was launched as OKX Chain in 2021 and rebranded to OKT Chain, focusing on supporting an ecosystem of dApps and protocols. OKT is the utility token of OKT Chain, used for gas fees and maintaining the DPoS consensus. Validator nodes stake OKT for transaction validation and block addition. Users can delegate their tokens to validators to participate and earn rewards. The token has a disinflationary issuance model, with a maximum supply of 21 million OKT.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.