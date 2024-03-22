Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.248-$2.273 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.4 %

OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 46,743 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.