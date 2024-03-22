Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

