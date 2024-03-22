Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

