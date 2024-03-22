ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of STKS opened at $4.34 on Monday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ONE Group Hospitality

In other news, insider David Kanen acquired 191,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,642 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

