One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

