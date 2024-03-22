Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $437.11.

Shares of FDS opened at $450.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

