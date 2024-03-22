O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,066.35.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,162.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

