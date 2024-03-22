Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 11.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $374,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
