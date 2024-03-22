Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 11.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $374,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.