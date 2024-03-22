Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $63,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $165.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

