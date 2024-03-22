Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $119.66 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.