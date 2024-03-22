Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

