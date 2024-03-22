Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

