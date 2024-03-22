Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $93.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $93,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

