Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,976.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,980 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

