Orgel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

