Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Purchases A$26,180.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Hofman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of A$26,180.00 ($17,223.68).

Orora Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.