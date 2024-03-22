Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.82. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 63.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

