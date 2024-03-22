Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

