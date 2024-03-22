Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 859,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,098. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

