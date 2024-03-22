Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.