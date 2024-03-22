Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 27th

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ECOW opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.