Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PTVE

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.