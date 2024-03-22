Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.18. 8,791,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 73,397,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 268.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

