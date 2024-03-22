Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $278.27 and last traded at $279.60. Approximately 833,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,267,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

