Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $285.56 and last traded at $287.62. 1,217,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,180,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

