PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Volume Tops $172.68 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $984.95 million and $172.68 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00006350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 388,598,251 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,177,046 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

