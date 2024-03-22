Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %
LON PINT opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.95) on Friday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 52 week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.30.
Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile
